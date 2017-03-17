Elias de Poot Stars in L’Officiel Hommes Germany Spring 2017 Issue

Elias de Poot

The rising star on the modeling scene Elias de Poot poses for Aus Gewachsen story captured for L’Officiel Hommes Germany‘s Spring 2017 edition by fashion photographer Markus Pritzi. In charge of styling was Isabelle Thiry, who for the session selected looks from brands such as Prada, Kenzo, Jil Sander, Bottega Veneta, and Emporio Armani among other. Beauty is work of hair stylist Christian Fritzenwanker and makeup artist Rikke Dengsoe.


