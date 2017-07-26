Fashion photographer Alvin Tang at Verb Reps captured Fall Essentials story for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Jully 2017 edition (out now in PRINT and DIGITAL) featuring the handsome Evan Fang at Watch Management. In charge of styling was Randolph Tan, with grooming from Sha Shamsi using MAC and L’Oreal Professional.

For the session Evan is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Dior Homme, Prada, Fendi, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Moschino, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Burberry, and Issey Miyake Men. To discover more of the story continue bellow:





Photography: Alvin Tang at Verb Reps

Styling: Randolph Tan

Grooming: Sha Shamsi using Mac and Loreal Professional

Model : Evan Fang @ Watch Management

Originally published in MMSCENE 016 – July 2017 issue OUT NOW in print and digital, grab a copy.