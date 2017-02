Supermodel Jon Kortajarena takes the cover story of The Fashionable Lampoon‘s #08 edition captured by fashion photographers Hunter & Gatti. In charge of styling was Jimi Urquiaga, with grooming from Paco Garrigues. Retouching is work of The Sharp Line.





Model: Jon Kortajarena

Stylism: Jimi Urquiaga

Grooming: Paco Garrigues

Photography: Hunter & Gatti – hunterandgatti.com

Retouch: Thesharpline.com