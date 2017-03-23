Willow Barrett & Hussein Abdulrahman for L’Officiel Hommes Germany Spring 2017 Issue

L'Officiel Hommes Germany

Up & Down story captured by fashion photographer Jana Gerberding for L’Officiel Hommes Germany‘s Spring 2017 edition features Willow Barrett and Hussein Abdulrahman. In charge of styling was fashion editor Isabelle Thiry, with grooming from beauty artist Christian Fritzenwanker. For the session models are wearing selected looks from brands such as Lanvin, Stone Island, Acne Studios, Paul Smith, Versace, Prada, and Dior Homme to name a few.


