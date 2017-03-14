MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Marcel Laczny in Wild from the Very Start by Hadi Mourad
Wild From The Very Start story exclusively captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Hadi Mourad features the handsome Marcel Laczny (Another Species Agency, Elite Toronto, Montage Models). In charge of styling was Ishmail Kargbo, who for the series selected pieces from the likes of Calvin Klein, Acne Studios, All Saints, Dries Van Noten, and Neil Barrett among other. Grooming is work of Alexandre Deslauriers (P1M Management, Folio Artists).
See more of the story bellow:
sweater by Dries Van Noten,
underwear shorts by Calvin Klein
jacket by ACNE STUDIOS
shoes by Want Les Essentiels
undershirt & jacket All Saints
hoodie & sweater by ACNE STUDIOS
shorts by Calvin Klein
shoes by Marni
undershirt by ACNE STUDIOS
shirt by All Saints
necklace stylists own
shirt by Neil Barrett
jeans by ACNE STUDIOS
socks Tommy Hilfiger
shoes by Converse
full look Dries Van Noten
necklace by stylists own
shirts by Helmer
trousers by All Saints
undershirt & jacket by All Saints
hoodie & sweater by ACNE STUDIOS
shirt by Helmer
shorts by A.P.C
shoes by Want Les Essentiels
full look Dries Van Noten
necklace by stylists own
shirt by ACNE STUDIOS
jacket by AMI Alexandre Mattiussi
trousers by Dries Van Noten
shoes by Want Les Essentiels
shirt by Neil Barrett
sweater by Dries Van Noten
blazer by Helmer
photographer: Hadi Mourad – www.hadimourad.com
grooming: Alexandre Deslauriers (rep’d by P1M Management, Folio Artists)
fashion editor: Ishmail Kargbo
model: Marcel (Another Species Agency, Elite Toronto, Montage Models)