Marlon Teixeira Stars in Issue Man Magazine Summer 2017 Cover Story

By  |  Comments

Marlon Teixeira

Supermodel Marlon Teixeira takes the cover story of Issue Man Magazine‘s Summer 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Eduardo Rezende. Styling is work of Luis Fiod.


Marlon Teixeira

Marlon Teixeira

Marlon Teixeira

