DA MAN Style Spring Summer 2017 Cover Story Featuring Matthew Noszka

DA MAN Style Magazine enlists top model Matthew Noszka to star in the cover story of their Spring Summer 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Mitchell Nguyen Mccormack. In charge of styling were LaRocca and Oly Maly, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Y-3, Bond, Martine Rose, Givenchy, Alexander Wang, 424, Moschino, and 3.1 Phillip Lim. Grooming is work of Grace Phillips at State Artists Management using American English Hair and Tom Ford.





