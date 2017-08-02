Adam Doherty & Bradley Phillips Star in Men’s Uno Hong Kong August 2017 Issue
Fashion photographer Onin Lorente captured The Unread Novel story for the August 2017 edition of Men’s Uno Hong Kong featuring models Adam Doherty and Bradley Phillips. In charge of styling was Declan Chan, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Bianca Del Giudice.
Photographer : Onin Lorente – oninlorente.com
Stylist : Declan Chan
Hair and Make-up: Bianca Del Giudice
Models : Adam Doherty of Premier and Bradley Phillips of Milk Model Management
Assistants : Trishna Goklani and Kyle Emunson
Location : Florence