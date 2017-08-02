Fashion photographer Onin Lorente captured The Unread Novel story for the August 2017 edition of Men’s Uno Hong Kong featuring models Adam Doherty and Bradley Phillips. In charge of styling was Declan Chan, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Bianca Del Giudice.





Photographer : Onin Lorente – oninlorente.com

Stylist : Declan Chan

Hair and Make-up: Bianca Del Giudice

Models : Adam Doherty of Premier and Bradley Phillips of Milk Model Management

Assistants : Trishna Goklani and Kyle Emunson

Location : Florence