Say Grace by Nathaniel Goldberg for V Magazine Fall Preview 2017 Issue

Fashion photographer Nathaniel Goldberg captured Say Grace story for V Magazine‘s Fall Preview 2017 edition with styling from Tom Van Dorpe. Models posing alongside Grace Elizabeth are Pietro Boselli, Jules Horn, Anders Donatelli, Trevor Signorino, Jake Lahrman, Charles Bilgrien, Francisco Henriques and Shayne Cureton. Beauty is work of makeup artist Karan Franjola, hair stylist Dider Malige, and manicurist Yuko Tsuchihashi for GRANJE at Susan Price NYC Production.



