MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Silent Rave with Oscar Scott by Sang-Hun Lee
The handsome Oscar Scott at Supa Model Management stars in Silent Rave story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Sang-Hun Lee. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Nayeon Kim. In charge of styling were Sang-Hun Lee and Kyuhou Kang.
For the session Oscar is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Acne Studios, Andersson Bell, Dries Van Noten, Heegui, Maison Margiela, Raf Simons, Valentino, Vetements and Woo Yeah. See more of the story after the jump:
Vest, Skirt & Shoes : Dries Van Noten
Knit : Maison Margiela
Pants : Andersson Bell
Harness : Woo Yeah
Leather Jacket : Acne Studios
Knit & Pants : Andersson Bell
Shoes : Maison Margiela
Jacket :Raf Simons
Pants : Andersson Bell
Shirt & Trouser : Heegui
Knit : Raf Simons
Trouser : Heegui
Socks : Vetements
Boots : Maison Margiela
Jacket & Trouser : Heegui
Coat : Valentino
Leather Apron: Woo Yeah
Coat & Boots : Maison Margiela
Pants : Heegui
Harness : Woo Yeah
Knit : Raf Simons
Trouser : Heegui
Socks : Vetements
Boots : Maison Margiela
Coat : Valentino
Photographer & Stylist: Sang-Hun LEE – sanghun-lee.com – @sangsanghun
Co-Stylist: Kyuhou Kang
Hair & Make-up: Nayeon Kim @n_yyyn
Model: Oscar Scott (Supa Model Management London) @oscarscott_