MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Silent Rave with Oscar Scott by Sang-Hun Lee

Oscar Scott

The handsome Oscar Scott at Supa Model Management stars in Silent Rave story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Sang-Hun Lee. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Nayeon Kim. In charge of styling were Sang-Hun Lee and Kyuhou Kang.

For the session Oscar is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Acne Studios, Andersson Bell, Dries Van Noten, Heegui, Maison Margiela, Raf Simons, Valentino, Vetements and Woo Yeah. See more of the story after the jump:


Oscar Scott

Vest, Skirt & Shoes : Dries Van Noten

Oscar Scott

Knit : Maison Margiela
Pants : Andersson Bell
Harness : Woo Yeah

Oscar Scott

Leather Jacket : Acne Studios
Knit & Pants : Andersson Bell
Shoes : Maison Margiela

Oscar Scott

Jacket :Raf Simons
Pants : Andersson Bell

Oscar Scott

Shirt & Trouser : Heegui

Oscar Scott

Knit : Raf Simons
Trouser : Heegui
Socks : Vetements
Boots : Maison Margiela

Oscar Scott

Jacket & Trouser : Heegui

Oscar Scott

Coat : Valentino

Oscar Scott

Leather Apron: Woo Yeah

Oscar Scott

Leather Jacket : Acne Studios
Knit & Pants : Andersson Bell
Shoes : Maison Margiela

Oscar Scott

Coat & Boots : Maison Margiela
Pants : Heegui
Harness : Woo Yeah

Oscar Scott

Knit : Raf Simons
Trouser : Heegui
Socks : Vetements
Boots : Maison Margiela

Oscar Scott

Vest, Skirt & Shoes : Dries Van Noten

Oscar Scott

Coat : Valentino

Oscar Scott

Knit : Raf Simons
Trouser : Heegui
Socks : Vetements
Boots : Maison Margiela

Photographer & Stylist: Sang-Hun LEE – sanghun-lee.com@sangsanghun
Co-Stylist: Kyuhou Kang
Hair & Make-up: Nayeon Kim @n_yyyn
Model: Oscar Scott (Supa Model Management London) @oscarscott_

