Estonian model Taavi Mand teams up with fashion photographer Jorge Perez Ortiz for the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Spain‘s Spring 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Alvaro de Juan, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Sandro, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Massimo Dutti, Burberry, and Alexander McQueen among other. Grooming is work of Carlos Gonzalez.