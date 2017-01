Men in Skirts story coming from the pages of Factory Fanzine‘s Curiosity edition features the handsome Wilfred Huang (First London) captured by fashion photographer Baldovino Barani.

To see more of the session continue bellow:





For more of Baldovino’s work log on to: baldovinobarani.com