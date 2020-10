Fashion photographer Baldovino Barani shares with MMSCENE readers his latest shoot for FACTORY Fanzine with the handsome Arthur Barbey. To capture the King Arthur story Baldovino was inspired by 90s chav culture in Great Britain. Arthur is posing in retro looks from Burberry, Loewe, Dior, Oliver Spencer, Dunhill, Ted Baker and Rufskin.

Arthur Barbey is represented by Williams Agency as well as Kult Model Agency in London.