Mathias Lauridsen is the Face of Mango Committed Capsule Collection

Supermodel Mathias Lauridsen stars in Mango‘s Committed capsule collection campaign captured by fashion photographer Josh Olins. In charge of styling was Aleksandra Woroniecka, with makeup from Sally Branka, and hair styling by Shon. For the advertisement Mathias was joined by supermodel Raquel Zimmermann.

“MANGO is making a commitment towards sustainability. Last year the firm launched Take Action, a project which includes actions aimed at creating a business model based on sustainability criteria and more environmentally-friendly processes. The firm is currently developing a plan which will include future initiatives in this sphere. One of them is MANGO Committed, a women and men’s collection made up of garments manufactured with sustainable materials, reflecting MANGO’s commitment to continue working in an environmentally-friendly manner and adopting sustainable development criteria.“



