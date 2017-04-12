MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Frederik Ruegger at VNY Models by Cesar Balcazar
Fashion photographer Cesar Balcazar shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring the handsome Frederik Ruegger represented by VNY Models. In charge of styling was Marti Arcucci, hair is work of Sonny Molina, with makeup by Hayet Vallejo. Photographer is assisted by Pato Mendez.
top brett johnson
trousers slowear incotex
socks american apparel
boots r. m. williams
top nanamica
trousers perry ellis
sunglasses l. g. r.
jacket r. m. williams
shirt perry ellis
trousers perry ellis
socks top shop
shoes r. m. williams
top and jacket brett johnson
glasses l. g. r.
sweater and trousers brett johnson
socks top shop
boots r. m. williams