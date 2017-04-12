MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Frederik Ruegger at VNY Models by Cesar Balcazar

Fashion photographer Cesar Balcazar shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring the handsome Frederik Ruegger represented by VNY Models. In charge of styling was Marti Arcucci, hair is work of Sonny Molina, with makeup by Hayet Vallejo. Photographer is assisted by Pato Mendez.

For more of the story continue below:





top brett johnson

trousers slowear incotex

socks american apparel

boots r. m. williams



top nanamica

trousers perry ellis

sunglasses l. g. r.



shirt perry ellis

trousers perry ellis

socks top shop

shoes r. m. williams



glasses l. g. r.



socks top shop

boots r. m. williams