MMSCENE STYLE: Yukihide Harada by Prabowo Prajogi
Mundane Things story captured exclusively for MMSCENE Style Stories online exclusives stars the promising Yukihide Harada photographed by Prabowo Prajogi. Image above: Wears Trousers Daniel Hirozawa.
In charge of the styling was fashion stylist Gisela Febrina Juwono while grooming was handled by Juni Wise. Yukihide is represented by BARK in STYLe as well as Major Models Milan.
Scroll down for more of our exclusive session with Yukihide.
Top Kye Trousers Daniel Hirozawa Sandals Van Vogue
Top I AM I trousers R.Y/S.H Tokyo
Robe Livberty Socks Stylist’ own
Top Kye Trousers R.Y/S.H Tokyo
Top I AM I Trousers Stylist’s Own Outer Comme des Garçons
Jacket Daniel Hirozawa
Knit Top Promod Trousers Daniel Hirozawa
Fashion Photography Prabowo Prajogio
Fashion Styling Gisela Febrina Juwono
Grooming: Juni Wise
Model Yukihide Harada at BARK in Style
