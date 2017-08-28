MMSCENE STYLE: Yukihide Harada by Prabowo Prajogi



Mundane Things story captured exclusively for MMSCENE Style Stories online exclusives stars the promising Yukihide Harada photographed by Prabowo Prajogi. Image above: Wears Trousers Daniel Hirozawa.

In charge of the styling was fashion stylist Gisela Febrina Juwono while grooming was handled by Juni Wise. Yukihide is represented by BARK in STYLe as well as Major Models Milan.

Scroll down for more of our exclusive session with Yukihide.





Top Kye Trousers Daniel Hirozawa Sandals Van Vogue

Top I AM I trousers R.Y/S.H Tokyo

Robe Livberty Socks Stylist’ own

Top Kye Trousers R.Y/S.H Tokyo

Top I AM I Trousers Stylist’s Own Outer Comme des Garçons

Jacket Daniel Hirozawa

Knit Top Promod Trousers Daniel Hirozawa



Fashion Photography Prabowo Prajogio

Fashion Styling Gisela Febrina Juwono

Grooming: Juni Wise

Model Yukihide Harada at BARK in Style

