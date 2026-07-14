Inside Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Fall Winter 2026 Collection

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro has released the lookbook for its Fall Winter 2026 collection titled Eternal Now. The collection debuted at Salle Wagram during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Oversized tailoring defines much of the wardrobe. Charcoal suits feature broad jackets and loose trousers that gather around the ankles. Striped shirts, pocket squares and regimental ties retain familiar formal references, while circular blue sunglasses bring an eccentric detail to the styling.

Mihara also brings together lavender pinstripes and navy fleece. A pinstripe shirt drapes from the shoulders above a quarter-zip, giving the layers an unfinished quality. The combination reflects the misalignment and dissonance that run throughout the collection.

Outerwear introduces greater volume. A glossy cognac leather puffer uses quilted construction and enlarged shoulders above a black shirt and wide-leg trousers. Its scale recalls clothing borrowed or inherited from someone larger or from another time.

Oversized eyewear appears throughout the collection and connects with its focus on blurred vision and altered perception. Bags hang from the shoulders with an unconventional placement, while footwear draws from Mihara’s established sneaker expertise. Soft edges and substantial shapes continue the sense of uncertain footing described in the original collection text.

Lavender, dusty pink and faded blue join deep navy and black. Cognac leather introduces a warmer tone and a glossy surface. The faded palette recalls clothing that people have worn, loved and gradually forgotten.

A prose poem titled “Eternal Now” inspired the collection. The text considers aging through blurred surroundings, fragments of memory and a train ride that continues beyond a missed station. Concern for the destination gradually disappears, while familiar objects retain their emotional strength even as their outlines become less distinct.

Mihara connects this experience with acceptance and the passage of time. Misalignment enters the tailoring, layering, outerwear and accessories, giving physical form to the disorientation described in the poem. Familiar garments remain recognizable, though altered proportions and unexpected combinations change how they appear on the body.

“Eternal Now” is available through Maison Mihara Yasuhiro’s official online store and selected U.S. stockists.