Jacob Elordi Leads Cartier’s LOVE Unlimited Story

Cartier places LOVE Unlimited in focus this season with Jacob Elordi and Sofia Coppola in New York. As a Cartier global ambassador, Elordi presents the bracelet’s flexible construction and signature screw motif. Coppola directs and photographs the project, reuniting with the actor after their work on Priscilla.

Cartier developed LOVE Unlimited as a flexible interpretation of one of its best-known jewellery designs. The bracelet uses articulated gadrooned links, polished screw details and an invisible clasp. Nearly 200 miniature components give the piece its supple construction and allow it to follow the wrist.

The house offers LOVE Unlimited in 18-karat yellow, rose and white gold. Cartier lists the yellow-gold version at 7 millimetres wide. A concealed clip lets wearers connect several bracelets, creating longer configurations around the wrist or arm. The system gives the design several styling options and extends the linked construction beyond a single bracelet.

The screw motif connects LOVE Unlimited to the original LOVE bracelet, which Aldo Cipullo created in New York in 1969. Cipullo designed a rigid oval bracelet with two sections and a dedicated screwdriver. The visible screws gave the piece its defining graphic code and tied the act of wearing it to the person who secured it.

LOVE Unlimited keeps that recognizable detail and introduces an articulated structure. Its hidden closure replaces the separate screwdriver that the original model requires. Cartier spent over a year developing the flexible design and its clasp, bringing the linked sections together in a continuous form.

Elordi has spoken about jewellery through the memories and personal associations attached to each piece. He has described the original LOVE bracelet as an icon and called LOVE Unlimited an unexpected update. His participation connects the project with Cartier’s focus on affection, personal bonds and individual style.

Coppola brings her established creative connection with Elordi to the Cartier project. Their collaboration began with Priscilla, in which Elordi played Elvis Presley. Cartier also invited Elordi’s sister, Isabella Elordi, to document behind-the-scenes moments during the production in New York.

The city holds a direct link to the LOVE collection. Cipullo created the original bracelet there, and Cartier now uses New York for this season’s LOVE Unlimited project. The collaboration connects the bracelet’s 1969 origins with its flexible construction and current identity.