Born in Oasi Zegna: ZEGNA Fall Winter 2022 Outdoor Collection

Italian luxury fashion brand ZEGNA presented the Fall Winter 2022 Outdoor Collection with a campaign captured in the brand’s Oasi Zegna landscape, the home of Zegna’s values. The collection continues ZEGNA’s vision to meld the heritage of fine fabrics and uncompromising luxury with the demands of the great outdoors. The expansive free-access natural territory was first established in 1910 as a consequence of our founder’s green approach – resulting in a vast environmental restoration project that created a sustainable interdependence to preserve biodiversity and community.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Based on pillars of performance, technicality and modernity, the Collection adapts the ethos of versatility behind ZEGNA’s signature Luxury Leisurewear wardrobe to withstand the rigours presented by the great outdoors. Crafted from a host of technical textiles and imbued with practical details for ease, the Collection promises uncompromising functionality for both the modern explorer and everyday cool-weather wear. New ergonomic and reengineered fits are combined with innovative textiles and construction methods. The collection encompasses a full wardrobe that includes outwear, knitwear, jersey underpinnings, technical sweaters and trousers: making it a complete solution for outdoor living. – from Zegna

As an ode to our heritage, the Outdoor Collection is hallmarked throughout with the ZEGNA 232 Road Brand Mark. The double-stripe Vicuña-coloured graphic representation is inspired by a 26km road paved in the 1930s that connects Oasi Zegna to local communities. Paying tribute to the values and ideas that have defined the brand for over 110 years, the bold Brand Mark represents both our past and future and is perfectly suited to a Collection with dynamism at its heart. Consolidating its focus on active lifestyles, the collection is finessed with accessories crafted in partnership with some of the most esteemed names in the fields of sport and performance: La Sportiva, Garmin, zai, TSL, Sigg and KASK. – from Zegna