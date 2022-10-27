Tommy Hilfiger Presents TOMMY JEANS X NBA Collection

Fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger introduces TOMMY JEANS and NBA (National Basketball Association) gender inclusive collection which celebrates the essence of basketball as an integral force in building local street culture and diverse communities. It further nods to the brand’s longstanding roots in American street style and iconic nostalgia of the ‘90s. The TOMMY JEANS and NBA collection further reflects TOMMY JEANS’ global campaign, Play to Progress, which celebrates the power of individual creativity to push the collective forward. To present the collection, Tommy Hilfiger invited Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown.

Inspired by the energy at the heart of basketball, the collection features laidback silhouettes layered with select NBA logos. The collection features NBA team logos on sets of fleecy hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts that can be mix-and-matched or layered with statement varsity jacket and sweatpants. Streetwear fashion at its finest, the collection is designed for everyone who embraces the lifestyle and hustle that surrounds the game. – from Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger’s affinity for basketball and street culture began in the 1990s, when his namesake brand captured the attention of A-list celebrities and influencers, many of whom had ties to the NBA and the wider sport community. Covetable TOMMY HILFIGER designs defined the style of the era and were often seen courtside — from professional arenas to casual city street pick-up games. Sport has always remained a key component of Hilfiger’s brand vision, and more recently, has included global collaborations with international tennis champion Rafael Nadal and Formula OneTM World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton. – from Tommy Hilfiger

The collection is available for purchase on tommy.com, NBAStore.com, and Fanatics.com.