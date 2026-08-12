Malcolm Todd Leads Gap Fall 2026 Denim Campaign

Gap introduces its Fall 2026 campaign, “Denim on your own,” with musician Malcolm Todd taking a role in the new GapDenim project. The campaign features Todd’s original interpretation of Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own,” which he recorded specifically for the release, connecting his music with the brand’s latest denim offering.

Todd brings his own approach to the campaign through music, clothing and performance. Gap builds the project around personal expression, using denim as a starting point for individual styling. Director Tanu Muiño leads the campaign, with creative direction from Calvin Leung, Head of Gap Brand Creative, fashion and image by Alastair McKimm, and photography by Bjorn Loos.

Muiño follows Todd through a series of distinct spaces, capturing him through movement and performance as he wears pieces from the Fall 2026 collection. The campaign develops around the idea suggested by its title, encouraging wearers to interpret GapDenim according to their own preferences and style.

Music plays a key role in the project. Gap asked Todd to reinterpret Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” from his own perspective instead of reproducing the original track. His version gives the campaign its soundtrack and connects the song’s familiar identity with his own songwriting and production style.

Fabiola Torres, Chief Marketing Officer of Gap brand, described the reinterpretation as an extension of the campaign concept, linking Todd’s treatment of the song with the way customers approach denim through fit and styling.

“I’ve always been drawn to making things my own, whether that’s through music, style, or the way I express myself,” Todd said. He also described the experience of reworking such a recognizable song and taking part in a large Gap production while retaining his own creative instincts.

Todd has developed a growing profile through his playful approach to songwriting and production. Multiple songs have reached platinum status, while his latest album, Do That Again, released through Columbia Records, debuted within the top five of the Billboard charts. He will begin a sold out 38 date North American tour on September 2.

Gap’s Fall 2026 denim collection introduces refreshed washes, utility inspired colorways and updated silhouettes. The assortment continues the brand’s focus on fit, versatility and personal styling while revisiting established Gap denim references.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

For the campaign, Todd wears the ’90s Loose Jean, one of Gap’s familiar denim styles. The relaxed silhouette supports the campaign’s focus on allowing each wearer to develop an individual approach to denim through proportion, fit and styling.