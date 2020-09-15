Louis Baines is the Face of Versace Dylan Blue Fragrance

The handsome Louis Baines stars in Versace Dylan Blue Fragrance‘s 2020 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Harley Weir. In charge of styling was Jacob K, with art direction from Kevin Tekinel. Beauty is work of hair stylist Syd Hayes, and makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench. Casting direction by Piergiorgo Del Moro, production by Farago Projects.

Bold and charismatic sent of Dylan Blue Pour Homme fragrance, inspired by the spirit of the Mediterranean, captures the beauty, strength and attitude of the Versace man.