OAMC x Goldwin Launch SS25

OAMC and Goldwin have unveiled their second collaboration for the Spring/Summer 2025 season, presenting a range of ten new styles that perfectly encapsulate both brands’ ethos. This collection is a celebration of technological innovation in fabric development and a commitment to environmental sustainability, integrating OAMC’s minimalist aesthetic with Goldwin’s focus on harmony with nature. As a joint effort, the collection illustrates how design and sustainability can coexist.

The SS25 lineup features an array of outerwear and trousers made from an innovative, three-layer technical cotton that is not only water-repellent and breathable but also retains a pleasingly natural texture. The range is punctuated with refined details such as leather cords and is presented in a palette that includes pristine white and a distinctive, exclusive camouflage print. Highlight items include a flight jacket, a vest, shirts, and shorts, all outfitted with functional three-dimensional fatigue pockets, meticulously hand-finished cords, and sophisticated leather zip pullers in soft shades of light pink, khaki, and classic black.

The collection also includes casual pieces such as printed hoodies made from premium cotton and T-shirts crafted from organic cotton, all designed in relaxed, generous silhouettes. Each item is marked with unique handwritten labels, enhancing the collection’s exclusivity and seasonal charm. Luke Meier, OAMC’s co-founder and former creative director, reflects on the collection’s goals, emphasizing the blend of performance and natural fibers within a technologically advanced framework. He notes the collection’s functional design aims to enhance both its aesthetic appeal and tactile experience.

Accompanying the collection’s launch, a campaign shot in Tokyo by artist and photographer Julian Klincewicz explores themes of synergy and motion, encapsulating the city’s dynamic pulse. This visual narrative not only highlights the collection but also celebrates the fruitful collaboration between OAMC and Goldwin, capturing the essence of movement and the energy of urban life.

Slated for release on February 28th, the OAMC x Goldwin SS25 collection will be available online, as well as at select retail locations. This release is anticipated to draw the attention of both style-savvy consumers and proponents of sustainable fashion, offering innovative designs that do not compromise on environmental integrity or visual appeal.

Through their ongoing partnership, OAMC and Goldwin set a compelling example of modern fashion’s potential to embrace eco-friendly methods without diminishing the luxury or innovative spirit that today’s market demands. This collaboration not only pushes the boundaries of style and sustainability but also fosters a fashion environment that is conscientious, forward-thinking, and deeply aware of its global impact.