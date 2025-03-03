MFW: Discover Loro Piana Fall Winter 2025.26 Collection

Loro Piana Fall Winter 2025.26 men’s collection, The Way We Were, debuted at Milan Fashion Week, channeling the essence of equestrian heritage while linking craftsmanship with the raw beauty of nature. The collection follows the journey of Merino wool from Argentina’s sweeping plains and the Scottish Highlands to the expansive terrains of New Zealand and Australia, before reaching Italy, where skilled artisans refine it into luxurious garments. This deep-rooted connection to horseback riding, a discipline that Sergio Loro Piana described as a lesson in respect and perseverance, defines the collection’s philosophy.

Soft construction and fluid movement shape the collection, reinforcing a natural synergy between body and fabric. Relaxed silhouettes introduce new interpretations of the Spagna jacket, transforming it into a cropped design or a short cape that drapes effortlessly. Earthy hues, including Green Haze Melange, Espresso, Navy Blue, Grey Melange, and Fondue Fudge, enhance the organic inspiration behind the collection. Fabrics such as Cheviot, Cashmere, Cash Melton, and Merino Wool emphasize both refinement and function, allowing garments to retain an elegant yet versatile character.

Equestrian influences shape the collection’s structure and styling. Loose-cut trousers tucked into riding boots create a confident, purposeful silhouette. The return of the Maremma Jacket in cotton cashmere reinforces the collection’s ties to traditional riding gear, while a series of tailored technical pieces, including racing blazers and fitted trousers, speak to the sport’s competitive side. Quilted hunting jackets and protective parkas reflect an outdoor lifestyle, while soft double-breasted suits and layered overcoats maintain a polished aesthetic. The Cartella Inglese technique introduces a refined mix of masculine patterns within the same color palette, adding depth and texture across formalwear.

Eveningwear embraces sophistication through thoughtful updates to classic styles. A black variation of the Spagna cape introduces dramatic elegance, while a quilted silk version with a matching gilet nods to timeless luxury. The Barathea smoking suit, anchored by a black overcoat, refines the collection’s take on formal dressing. Inlay intarsia on a black cashmere jacket presents a new approach to embellishment, integrating subtle detailing into structured outerwear.

Footwear extends the equestrian narrative with lace-ups, loafers, and traditional riding boots. A collaboration with Le Chameau brings rubber boots lined with Loro Piana craftsmanship, reinforcing durability and comfort. Bags merge function with sophistication, including foldable briefcases, structured duffels, and the oversized Bale bag in a hobo style. The Loom bag, one of the house’s defining pieces, appears in a travel-ready weekender version, while a linen garment bag with leather accents completes the offering.