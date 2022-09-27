Brad Pitt Launches His Own Skincare Line

Actor and producer Brad Pitt presented his brand new skincare line Le Domaine. The news came in by a surprise, given that the actor never endulged in talking about beauty or skincare. The skincare line was founded in partnership with Perrin family which has been in the vine business for years. What is the connection here you ask? Well, the genderless skincare line is basing on one of the biggest natural antioxidants, grapes. The brand’s initial range of creams and serums feature two patented molecules, GSM10 and ProGr3, derived from grape seeds and grape tendrils. The foru product skincare consist of The Cleansing Emulsion, The Serum, The Cream (Pitt’s personal favorite), and a lighter moisturizer, The Fluid Cream.

Pitt has always been a huge fan of grapes and vineries. As we all know, he owns the Chateau Miraval vineyard which he originally bought to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2012. After producing the famous rose, Pitt continues his grape journey to making skincare. All of the products are made from garpes with the addition of olive oil, which is also made in Pitt’s vinneyard, chamomile, green tea and more. In the recent interviews, Pitt also stated that his inspiration for the line were his exes Gwyneth Paltrow (Goop) and Jennifer Aniston (LolaVie).

You can purchase the skincare line on their official site with the prices of $385 for the serum, $320 for the cream, and $80 for the cleanser. Surely a pricey skincare line, but is it worth the money? We’ll just have to wait and see.