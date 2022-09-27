MFW: ICEBERG Spring Summer 2023 Menswear Collection

Fashion brand ICEBERG unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 Menswear Collection, that explores otherworldliness and challenges preconceived style norms, on Saturday, September 24th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection redefines the world of Italian luxury sportswear, with looks that are made for everyday chill rather than a daily trip to the gym. Bold paradise prints based on Japanese cartoons feature prominently throughout this collection with bright jungle and paint ball, tie dye patterns fortifying the lineup with an unexpected splash of fun. The fresh and futuristic looks also feature Looney Tunes cartoon characters such Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tasmanian Devil, and Sylvester, as well as the unforgettable Looney Tunes sign off line “That’s all folks!“.

Continuity and imperfecting the perfect is my goal at the moment with ICEBERG. For me, these collections are about the individuals themselves who decide how they want to feel, so they can choose what to wear – Creative Director James Long

“The ICEBERG man comes to the fore in off-duty, post-game-time nonchalance, relaxed in utilitarian outerwear, track suits and explorateur looks outfitted with an array of pockets and new innovations like multi-billed hats. The mens collection converges with the womens collection through a pair of denim looks: a boxy jean jacket paired with baggy trousers is crafted into unexpected, geometric silhouettes, while upbeat patchwork, shows off the excellence of Italian denim.” – from Iceberg

