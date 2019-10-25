MMSCENE GROOMING: Best Short Haircuts For Men



Short hair doesn’t have to be boring or simple. The best short haircuts for men are versatile, modern, and trendy. From the cool crew cut to the classy side part to sexy slicked back hair, guys have a number of good men’s hairstyles to choose from.

With so many choices, it can be hard picking which stylish short cuts and styles to get at the barbershop. Here is a collection of the top men’s short hairstyles to try this year!

Easy Short Haircuts For Men

If you’re not the kind of guy who likes to spend a time in front of the mirror, but still want to dazzle with an effortlessly cool look, you’ll love these classic and modern short haircut styles.

There are plenty of easy, low-maintenance haircuts that can turn heads. And all you need to do before leaving the house is apply a little wax or pomade to give your hair an extra dose of personality.

Classic Taper Fade

The taper fade is a classic for a reason. A versatile and posh haircut, it enables you play around with your hair but also keep things low-key when needed. The haircut involves gradually tapering the sides and back of your head while keeping the hair on top longer.

There are several types of fade haircuts available, depending on how much hair you still want to keep. A high fade, for instance, is more striking, while a low fade falls on the tempered side.

The cut works with any head shape and can be easily adjusted to fit yours. Just make sure to talk things over with your barber first to agree on a suitable length.

Ultimately, fades work well with all the best short haircuts and hairstyles for men.



French Crop

A buzz cut with a twist, the French crop is defined by a fringe, along with short tapered sides. The hair is also kept longer through the top and it’s usually combed forward over the forehead.

Depending on length, you can also push it to one side. Think Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders. The haircut requires minimum styling and maintenance, but you’ll want to keep the fringe in check with regular trimming. Otherwise, the entire cut will lose shape.

Guys with round faces should think twice about getting a French crop, since it can accentuate the roundness. Other than that, this cut is flattering for all other head shapes. Not to mention the fact that it can do wonders to disguise a receding hairline.

Crew Cut

Another contender among the best short haircuts for men, the crew cut distinguishes itself by boasting upright hair on the top of the head – longer in the front and gradually getting shorter at the back. Things are generally kept short on the sides as well, but you can play around with length to see what suits you best.

Crew cuts work great on men with square faces, as they soften the features. If you have thick hair that stands upright pretty much on its own, styling is minimal. Otherwise, if you tend to wake up with messy or flat hair, pomade will become your best friend.

Also, regularly vising the barber for a trim is a must for this type of cut, since even the smallest amount of hair growth can completely transform its shape.

Buzz Cut

A buzz cut features short hair all around, so things can’t get more low-maintenance than this. The style has been around for decades. It’s achieved with clippers, which “buzz” the top of your hair to an even length. Instead of shaving your head and getting razor bumps, we highly recommend you use hair clippers and enjoy this very short cut.

The cut has become popular in the late 19th century, following the advent of manual hair clippers, and never lost its place in the spotlight. Even today, celebrities like Tom Hardy, Channing Tatum, and Idris Elba are fans of the classic look, proving that you don’t have to spend hours on grooming to look stylish.

Buzzed hair is particularly stylish on black men who have fades on the sides and want a very short cut on top.

As for which head shape this works for, there’s truly no limit but the best faces tend to be masculine with chiseled jawlines and high cheekbones. More than anything, you just need the right attitude to pull it off.

Side Part

A side part cut wins bonus points for being extremely versatile. It works for hair short and long, curly and straight, and you can even get a fringe if you feel like it.

Timeless and dapper, this cut can accommodate any type of hair texture and face shape. Even better, you don’t have to frequently give it a trim and styling is minimal.

You can go for a classic side part, like Cary Grant and Jon Hamm in Mad Men. Or, if you’re more adventurous, a side part pompadour will definitely help you stand out from the crowd.



Quiff

If you like your hair to have volume and flow, then look no further than the quiff. Iconic ever since the ‘50s, the quiff features longer hair on top and shorter in the sides and back. As for styling, it involves the longer hair being swept upwards and backwards at the front for a sophisticated effect.

Quiff hairstyles are especially good for those looking to elongate a round face. However, we should caution against getting a quiff if you have prominent ears – this style will make them stand out even more.

A quiff also tends to be a hassle for guys with really curly hair, so talk things over with your barber before you proceed.

Spiky Hair

Spiky hair was big in the ‘90s and remains a popular style today, especially among men who want something daring and memorable. But while back in the day hair gel was all the rage, modern trends lean toward spiky hair with a more natural, textured look.

This translates to using gentler styling products like pomade or clay. There are plenty of spiky hair variations you can try, so don’t be afraid to experiment. If you have an oblong or oval face, this type of style will be especially flattering.

Slick Back

A slick back involves pulling your hair back and making it look either smooth or shiny with the help of styling products like gel or wax.

You might think that this type of style can only be pulled off with longer locks, but that’s not the case. Guys with short hair can rock a slick back just as gracefully.

The trick is to apply a firm-hold styling product, preferably on damp hair, comb back your hair and then blow-dry. That way, the hairstyle should last you all day.

Images by Christoph Musiol for MMSCENE