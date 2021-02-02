in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear

GENTLE MONSTER Explores an Unknown Realm with 2021 Collection

Photographer Davit Giorgadze captured Gentle Monster’s Unopened: The Probe campaign

©GENTLE MONSTER, Photography by Davit Giorgadze

Discover GENTLE MONSTER 2021 collection campaign titled Unopened: The Probe lensed by fashion photographer Davit Giorgadze. Seoul-based eyewear brand created The Probe, using their technology and aesthetic, to represent the unknown realm. The campaign aims to introduce an idea of “newness” that sets itself apart from familiar world.

©GENTLE MONSTER, Photography by Davit Giorgadze

The new campaign, titled “UNOPENED: THE PROBE” expresses Gentle Monster’s unique imagination of an unknown realm that has not yet been opened, depicting the moment when two opposite realms cross paths.” – from Gentle Monster

©GENTLE MONSTER, Photography by Davit Giorgadze
©GENTLE MONSTER, Photography by Davit Giorgadze
©GENTLE MONSTER, Photography by Davit Giorgadze

