GENTLE MONSTER Explores an Unknown Realm with 2021 Collection

Discover GENTLE MONSTER 2021 collection campaign titled Unopened: The Probe lensed by fashion photographer Davit Giorgadze. Seoul-based eyewear brand created The Probe, using their technology and aesthetic, to represent the unknown realm. The campaign aims to introduce an idea of “newness” that sets itself apart from familiar world.

“The new campaign, titled “UNOPENED: THE PROBE” expresses Gentle Monster’s unique imagination of an unknown realm that has not yet been opened, depicting the moment when two opposite realms cross paths.” – from Gentle Monster

