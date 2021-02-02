MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Uri Valls by Vinyet Feliubadaló

The handsome Uri Valls at Sight Management stars in Depths Of The Sea exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Vinyet Feliubadaló for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Beauty is work of makeup artist Mabel Boon.

In charge of styling was Pedro Perez who for the story selected pieces from Anakon Brand, Vivienne Westwood, Thomas Sabo, Punto De La Fuente, Paola Molet, Concepción Miranda, Iago Otero, Ricard Baldomà, Nemesis, Luisa Hurtado, and Robber Rodríguez. Light by Armando Terrero and Vinyet Feliubadaló.

Photographer: Vinyet Feliubadaló – @byvinyet

Stylist: Pedro Perez – @pe_perez

Makeup Artist: Mabel Boon

Model: Uri Valls at Sight Management

Light: Armando Terrero, Vinyet Feliubadaló

Location: MyFuckingStudio