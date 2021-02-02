in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Sight Management Studio

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Uri Valls by Vinyet Feliubadaló

Photographer Vinyet Feliubadaló and stylist Pedro Perez team up for our latest exclusive story

Uri Valls
Cristal Vest: Robber Rodríguez

The handsome Uri Valls at Sight Management stars in Depths Of The Sea exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Vinyet Feliubadaló for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Beauty is work of makeup artist Mabel Boon.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was Pedro Perez who for the story selected pieces from Anakon Brand, Vivienne Westwood, Thomas Sabo, Punto De La Fuente, Paola Molet, Concepción Miranda, Iago Otero, Ricard Baldomà, Nemesis, Luisa Hurtado, and Robber Rodríguez. Light by Armando Terrero and Vinyet Feliubadaló.

Uri Valls
Top: Anakon Brand
Pants: Vivienne Westwood
Chain Thomas Sabo
Uri Valls
Trench Coat: Concepción Miranda
Total Look: Iago Otero
Uri Valls
Jersey: Punto De La Fuente
Pants: Paola Molet
Vinyet Feliubadaló
Total Look: Iago Otero
Vinyet Feliubadaló
Pants: Ricard Baldomà
Trench Coat: Nemesis
Vinyet Feliubadaló
Top: Anakon Brand
Chain Thomas Sabo
Vinyet Feliubadaló
Trench Coat: Concepción Miranda
Total Look: Iago Otero
Vinyet Feliubadaló
Pants: Ricard Baldomà
Vinyet Feliubadaló
Trench Coat: Concepción Miranda
Total Look: Iago Otero

Photographer: Vinyet Feliubadaló – @byvinyet
Stylist: Pedro Perez – @pe_perez
Makeup Artist: Mabel Boon
Model: Uri Valls at Sight Management
Light: Armando Terrero, Vinyet Feliubadaló
Location: MyFuckingStudio

