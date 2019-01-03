7 Must Follow Tips for Men to Have Healthy Hair

Pin 13 Shares

Staying healthy is a total-body endeavor – from the top of your head to the tip of your toes. You eat healthy food and go to the gym regularly, but are you paying as much attention to your hair?

If you’ve neglected your hair up to this time, you may be dealing with issues like dandruff, breakage, or a receding hairline. It’s time to give those strands the TLC they need. Developing good grooming habits can make that snazzy haircut look much better.

Read more after the jump:

1. Don’t wash too often

Overwashing is a common mistake men make, as most do the shampoo-rinse-repeat routine every day. Washing twice isn’t only unnecessary but can be drying because shampoos strip away the natural oils in your hair and scalp.

Limit washing to once or twice weekly. Styling gels and sprays are water soluble, so you don’t need shampoo to rinse them out.

2. Condition daily

Shampooing is not a prerequisite to conditioning. While shampoos can be used twice weekly, conditioners can be applied more frequently.

A conditioner moisturizes the cuticle surrounding the healthy hair shaft and protects it from damage. Regular conditioning can help smoothen the frizz from curly hair, so it doesn’t look disheveled.

3. Softly pat dry

When wet, hair is prone to damage, and if you rub it roughly with a towel, some strands will get tangled in the cloth fibers and break. Breakage causes frizziness, cuticle damage and split ends.

To dry hair properly, take out the excess water and gently wipe in the direction of growth.

4. Stay away from chlorine

If you swim regularly, protect your mane from the harmful effects of chlorine. This chemical binds with hair proteins and strips away the natural lubricants. As a result, hair becomes dry and brittle.

Use a swimming cap when possible. If not, wet your hair thoroughly with chlorine-free water before taking a dive, or coat it with conditioner.

5. Keep the scalp healthy

A healthy scalp is equal to healthy hair. To keep it in its best condition, follow these simple steps:

● Exfoliate weekly. Exfoliating removes the dead skin that harbors bacteria and keeps the follicles clear from dirt and hair product buildup. You can use the facial scrubs available in supermarkets, as these are gentle enough for the scalp.

● Massage regularly. Your scalp can benefit from a four-minute massage once or twice a week. This simple routine stimulates blood flow, soothes the nerves, and keeps the skin supple. With your fingers, apply a bit of pressure on your scalp, moving slowly in a circular motion.

● Take lukewarm showers. Water temperature in the shower affects the scalp. Make it too hot, and you risk stripping it of essential oils. Water that’s too cold constricts the capillaries in the scalp that nourishes hair strands. Thus, always wash your hair with lukewarm water.

6. Make use of eggs

Want an inexpensive but effective hair treatment? Look no further than your fridge. Eggs are rich in sulfur and protein, the nutrients your hair needs to strengthen the follicles from within.

Once or twice a month, concoct a homemade hair mask. Simply beat an egg and apply with your hands. Leave it on for approximately twenty minutes, to allow the nutrients to penetrate your hair and scalp.

7. Maintain your health

Your hair is a manifestation of your overall health. If you live a healthy lifestyle – eating nutritious food, staying active, and avoiding stress – it will show in your hair.

Hair health can be enhanced by including more of these nutrients in your diet:

● Biotin is a B vitamin that helps to carry oxygen and nutrients to your hair, aiding in hair growth.

● Vitamin E protects cells from damage. It also helps in blood circulation, making the scalp healthier.

● Vitamin C enhances the production of collagen, a protein that forms the building blocks for your nails, skin, and hair.

Looking your best isn’t just wearing nice clothes and shoes; it also includes having a healthy mane. Hair care applies to men as much as it does to women. By incorporating these easy tips into your grooming habits, you’ll soon notice stronger, shinier hair and, most of all, a more confident you.

Images by Aleksey Zubarev for MMSCENE