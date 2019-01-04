Michael B. Jordan Models Coach 1941 Spring Summer 2019 Collection

Coach 1941

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan poses for Coach 1941‘s Spring Summer 2019 menswear advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Craig McDean.

Discover more images from the campaign below:


Coach 1941

Coach 1941

Coach 1941

Coach 1941

Coach 1941

Coach 1941

Coach 1941

Coach 1941

