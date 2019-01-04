Michael B. Jordan Models Coach 1941 Spring Summer 2019 Collection
Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan poses for Coach 1941‘s Spring Summer 2019 menswear advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Craig McDean.
