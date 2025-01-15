McQueen Explores Belonging for Lunar New Year 2025

Fashion brand McQueen marks the Year of the Dragon with a narrative that reflects on change, belonging, and the quiet hope found in transitions. Through the lens of actor Zhang Youhao and a cast of characters, the brand explores moments of stillness and motion as they navigate a busy metropolis on Lunar New Year’s Eve.

The urban landscape takes center stage in McQueen’s story, transforming into a canvas for memory and time. Dimly lit streets, towering overpasses, and fleeting reflections in rain-soaked pavement evoke a sense of nostalgia. Every corner becomes a witness to life’s quiet evolutions, rooting the characters in a shared yet deeply personal connection to the city.

The cast embodies contrasting rhythms of city life. Zhang Youhao moves with contemplative focus, while other characters drift aimlessly, caught between destinations. Together, they create a narrative that shifts from night’s introspective silence to the dawn of new possibilities. Their stories highlight the beauty of uncertainty and the strength found in moments of quiet reflection.

The Spring Summer 2025 Pre-collection by McQueen is an integral part of the story, showcasing sharp, functional menswear. The T-bar Sling bag, defined by its sharp design and signature buckle, becomes an extension of the characters, blending utility with modern sophistication. This understated piece elevates the essentials while resonating with the brand’s commitment to detail.

The campaign also highlights McQueen’s Flexion sneakers. Rendered in rich burgundy, fiery orange, and crisp optic white, these sneakers pair bold aesthetics with ergonomic precision. Their dynamic design enhances the characters’ movements, providing a stylish foundation for the unfolding narrative.

The McQueen Lunar New Year story reflects the universal themes of transition and hope, mirroring the collective desire to shed the past and step boldly into the future. By capturing fleeting moments of connection within the city’s ever-changing rhythm, McQueen delivers a meditation on renewal, creating a narrative that resonates far beyond its urban setting.