Last Minute Gift Guide for the Holiday 2023

The MARNI SSENSE Exclusive Green Mushroom Earrings, in silver-tone brass, feature lime green enameled mushroom charms with crystal embellishments. They have a hook fastening and measure 1.75 inches in height, offering a unique and sparkling accessory available exclusively at SSENSE.

Price: USD 395

The KUBORAUM Black X6 Sunglasses, handcrafted in Italy, feature a rectangular black Mazzucchelli acetate frame with gray lenses. They’re designed with integrated nose pads for comfort and come with a protective pouch. The sunglasses, sized at 53.21 145, blend artisan craftsmanship with contemporary style and functionality

Price: USD 370

