Last Minute Gift Guide for the Holiday 2023

Perfect for last-minute holiday shoppers, this guide features exclusive gifts including Tangram’s LED jump rope, Bottega Veneta’s lambskin key ring, Versace’s versatile bomber jacket, TOM FORD’s luxury card holder, Alexander McQueen’s stylish gym bag, a Jeff Koons exhibition catalog, Vivienne Westwood’s unique socks, a chic ULIUS beret, MARNI’s whimsical earrings, and artisan KUBORAUM sunglasses.
The Bottega Veneta Orange Triangle Key Ring is a stylish accessory crafted from buffed lambskin in a striking orange color. It features both a keyring and a carabiner, making it versatile for attaching to various items. The keychain is adorned with silver-tone hardware that is engraved with the Bottega Veneta logo. Its dimensions are approximately 6 inches in height and 1.5 inches in width. The product is presented in the supplier color combination of Orange/Silver, emphasizing its elegant design and high-quality lambskin material.
Price: USD 390
The RIZZOLI publication “Jeff Koons: Hulk Elvis — Hong Kong Edition” is an exhibition catalog presenting the Hulk Elvis series by Jeff Koons, edited by Philip Tinari.
Price: USD 65