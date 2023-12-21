in Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, Tom Ford, Uncategorized, Versace, Vivienne Westwood

Last Minute Gift Guide for the Holiday 2023

Never too late for gifting – explore the last minute gift options for Holiday 2023 season:

Perfect for last-minute holiday shoppers, this guide features exclusive gifts including Tangram’s LED jump rope, Bottega Veneta’s lambskin key ring, Versace’s versatile bomber jacket, TOM FORD’s luxury card holder, Alexander McQueen’s stylish gym bag, a Jeff Koons exhibition catalog, Vivienne Westwood’s unique socks, a chic ULIUS beret, MARNI’s whimsical earrings, and artisan KUBORAUM sunglasses.

The Tangram Factory Silver Smart Rope is a technologically advanced jump rope with LEDs, offering Bluetooth connectivity and integration with fitness apps like Apple HealthKit and Google Fit. It has a long-lasting 36-hour battery, charges quickly, and comes in different sizes with a carrying case and charging cable.

Price: USD 71

 


The Bottega Veneta Orange Triangle Key Ring is a stylish accessory crafted from buffed lambskin in a striking orange color. It features both a keyring and a carabiner, making it versatile for attaching to various items. The keychain is adorned with silver-tone hardware that is engraved with the Bottega Veneta logo. Its dimensions are approximately 6 inches in height and 1.5 inches in width. The product is presented in the supplier color combination of Orange/Silver, emphasizing its elegant design and high-quality lambskin material.

Price: USD 390

The Versace Blue & Orange Varsity Reversible Bomber Jacket, in blue navy and yagi orange, features padded nylon satin and polyester sides. It has a striped rib knit collar, hem, cuffs, welt pockets, embroidered logo patches, and an interior Medusa emblem, combining luxury with functionality in a versatile design.

Price: USD 795

 

The TOM FORD Green Printed Croc Card Holder, made in Italy, features rifle green croc-embossed calfskin. It includes a logo stamp, a foldover flap, two card slots, and a single note slot. Sized at 3″ x 4″ x 1″, it merges luxury and functionality in a compact design.

Price: USD 530

The Alexander McQueen Black Gym Bag is a canvas duffle featuring twin handles, an adjustable/detachable shoulder strap, and unique criss-crossing trim. It includes a two-way zip, interior patch pockets, logo-engraved silver-tone hardware, and blue canvas lining. Measuring 10.5″ x 19.5″ x 10.5″, it’s stylish and functional.

Price: USD 1015

 

The RIZZOLI publication “Jeff Koons: Hulk Elvis — Hong Kong Edition” is an exhibition catalog presenting the Hulk Elvis series by Jeff Koons, edited by Philip Tinari.

Price: USD 65

The Vivienne Westwood Blue & Red Hearts Doll Socks are calf-high, crafted from a stretchy cotton-nylon blend in blue and red. They feature an intarsia heart pattern, rib knit cuffs, and the brand’s logo printed on the sole, blending playful style with comfort and iconic branding.

Price: USD 52

 

The ULIUS Black Patch Beret is a paneled, felted cotton-blend headwear in black. It features a distinctive textile patch on the side and a concealed Velcro strap at the browband for a secure fit. This beret combines style and practicality, suitable for various fashion statements.

Price: USD 305

 

The MARNI SSENSE Exclusive Green Mushroom Earrings, in silver-tone brass, feature lime green enameled mushroom charms with crystal embellishments. They have a hook fastening and measure 1.75 inches in height, offering a unique and sparkling accessory available exclusively at SSENSE.

Price: USD 395

The KUBORAUM Black X6 Sunglasses, handcrafted in Italy, feature a rectangular black Mazzucchelli acetate frame with gray lenses. They’re designed with integrated nose pads for comfort and come with a protective pouch. The sunglasses, sized at 53.21 145, blend artisan craftsmanship with contemporary style and functionality

Price: USD 370

