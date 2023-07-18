ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion brand Alexander McQueen unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 collection, that captures a refined simplicity. The collection highlights the significance of silhouette, proportion, and cut. Building on their prior anatomical investigation, the designs now take a softer, more molded, and curved approach. Tailored pieces with rounded or sharply defined shoulders and a narrow waist are made from traditional wools. Overcoats, trench coats, parkas, leathers, denim, shirts, and shorts are worn with knee boots and have utility details.

The clothing appears to be seamlessly knotted around the body, creating a visually cohesive look. The collection also draws inspiration from archive McQueen pieces, incorporating ceremonial embroidery and soft appliquéd harnessing. Hand-crocheted knits in three dimensions and chiaroscuro flowers inspired by Dutch Old Master paintings offer depth and texture. The usage of an abstract fold print, created by long-time McQueen partner Simon Ungless, expands into jacquards and embroideries, wrapping and enhancing the body’s contours in an anatomy-inspired manner.

