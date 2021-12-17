Best Balenciaga Hoodies for Winter 2021

Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia is not afraid of pushing the boundaries in fashion. Known for his creative freedom, Demna’s designs are adding a pop-culture playfulness, while paying homage to couture house codes. He developed his unique approach to fashion at his company, Vetements, and became known for his baggy, loose-fitting clothing, street-style jackets, and chunky sneakers.

Some of his most sought after designs are definitely Balenciaga’s oversized hoodies, that sell out completely season after season. Discover our favorite hoodies from Balenciaga’s Fall Winter 2021 collection below:

Destroyed Hoodie In Light Purple

This destroyed oversized logo hoodie from Balenciaga’s Fall Winter 2021 collection will definitely add some edge to your casual outfit. Defined by a relaxed fit and destroyed finish, It is made from 100% cotton and designed with a white logo print on the front. This hoodie is a perfect choice to update your laid-back look.

Balenciaga The Simpsons Cotton Hoodie

Balenciaga has launched its Spring Summer 2022 collection with a fake red carpet event followed by a short film screening of The Simpsons movie, with characters dressed in the brand’s clothing. The collaboration pushes the boundaries between fashion and other forms of entertainment, culture, and technology, shifting the brand away from an easily definable category. This Simpsons for Balenciaga hoodie comes in a wide fit, made in black medium fleece with an artwork reference to The Simpsons television family dressed in recognizable Balenciaga pieces from past seasons. Shop Balenciaga hoodies and other apparel at GOAT.

Balenciaga X Fortnite Medium Fit White Hoodie

Balenciaga has collaborated with the online gaming platform Fortnite on a limited-edition collection of physical and digital products. Virtual Balenciaga skins, and outfits are available via a virtual store within the game, while the brand also introduced the physical collection on its official website.

This medium fit white hoodie features Fortnite artwork embroidered at front and back, as well as the Balenciaga logo embroidered at front. Each hoodie has a unique scratch-off code to reveal a Fornite in-game reward.

Balenciaga Political Campaign Orange Hoodie

Known for its playful approach in design, Balenciaga put a new spin on this iteration of the brand’s logo inspired by election campaign trails. It is printed at the chest and at the back of a classic hoodie silhouette, adding to the brand’s minimalist feel. This medium fit hoodie in neon orange curly fleece, is made of 55% cotton and 45% polyester.

Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week Hoodie

This Paris Fashion Week hoodie from Balenciaga will make you feel like you’re invited to all the best show at PFW. It is made out of 100% cotton and features ‘Paris Fashion Week’ pixelated print to the front.

Balenciaga X WFP Hoodie In Beige In 2018, Balenciaga partnered up with the World Food Programme (WFP) to draw attention to a recent spike in global hunger and raise the funds for the organization. The brand is giving the proceeds of 20 percent from each WFP product. This WFP medium fit hoodie in beige feature Balenciaga and WFP logos printed at front and back. It is made of 100% organic cotton, and has a kangaroo pocket on front. Balenciaga Space Boxy Hoodie In Black First introduced in Balenciaga’s Fall Winter 2021 video game presentation, the long awaited NASA collaboration has finally arrived in the stores. The classic NASA logos take center stage, gracing thematic apparel and accessories. This oversize fit, mid-thigh length hoodie features dropped shoulders, kangaroo pocket at front, as well as the sewn space patches at front and on sleeves, and Balenciaga logo printed on the back.

Balenciaga Painter Fitted Hoodie In Black

Made out of 100% cotton, Balenciaga’s “Painter” fitted hoodie features paint spots allover, as well as a drawstring hood, long sleeves and fitted-cuff sleeves.

Balenciaga College Wide Fit Hoodie

College-licensed apparel has found its way onto runways. This ‘College‘ cotton hoodie in red features a Balenciaga logo and college artwork print at front, hood without drawstring and 1 kangaroo pocket on front.