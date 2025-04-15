Balenciaga Reimagines Resort Fantasy for High Summer 2025

Balenciaga unveils its High Summer 2025 campaign, photographed by Roe Ethridge, reinterpreting the aesthetics of vintage luxury resort ads through a modern, digitally saturated lens. Set against hyper-fabricated backdrops that evoke beachside getaways, hotel terraces, and sun-drenched coastlines, the campaign draws from the glossy escapism of holiday marketing, filtered through Balenciaga’s ironic lens and Ethridge’s offbeat precision.

Starring models Sonja, Estelle, Claudia, Liz, Simon, and Bai, the campaign merges sculptural silhouettes with relaxed swim-ready pieces. The High Summer lineup includes easy jersey dresses, bikinis with BB buckle or Loop Sports Icon branding, and a velvet bustier swimsuit with a sharp sweetheart neckline. The styling folds in key pieces from the broader Summer and Fall 2025 collections, such as the oversized Bathrobe Stola, Boxy Coat, Round Harrington Jacket, and a crisp Short Sleeve Shirt. The brand’s Scholl collaboration makes its mark through understated calfskin sandals, lending the looks a functional, casual rhythm.

Accessories take center stage in both the portraits and complementary still-life compositions. Highlights include the Le City Basket, Balenciaga’s latest in woven raffia and lambskin, the Carrie Bowling Bag in grained calfskin, and a new canvas iteration of the Le City Bag in khaki. The campaign also reveals a denim variant of the Le City Bag, paired with key seasonal pieces like the black calfskin Biarritz Tote and the futuristic Ski Mask Goggles.

Alongside static visuals, the campaign includes CGI-animated video content that animates the luxury-adjacent dreamworld, emphasizing glossy surfaces and idealized environments. Together, the campaign components construct a space where fashion, nostalgia, and curated fantasy meet, reimagining the summer resort mood for 2025.

Mobile wallpapers from the campaign are available for download via balenciaga.com, extending the brand’s playful invitation to escape, if only through the screen.