Fall Winter 2021 Spotlight: COS Menswear Collection at LFW

Photo courtesy of ©COS

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COS took the ongoing year to rebrand its own image, not that there was anything wrong with the same to begin with. However it was a busy year for COS, a minimalist jewel in the crown of H&M Group. The fast fashion giant decided to change the logo for COS after more than 14 years. In this makeover COS also joined the runway line up at London Fashion Week where the current Fall Winter 2021 collection was presented.

The London Fashion Week runway show by COS hosted perhaps one of the best casting in town this season. Stars of the runway were supermodel and MMSCENE cover star Fernando Cabral, legendary 90s supermodel Mark Vanderloo, but also top model stars such as Sang Woo Kim and Tim Schuhmacher. In charge of the runway lineup for COS was Casting Director Anita Bitton, while the styling of the collection was handled by Claire Richardson. We earn a commission when you follow the link to make a purchase. Click here to learn more about how we make money.

The collection presented in London masterfully celebrates the brand DNA, however sustainability and recycling was also at the forefront. The collection was designed by the label’s in-house atelier especially for the London runway.

MMSCENE tip: COS Fall Winter 2021 Menswear Collection is now on early sale!

Discover all the COS Menswear looks from the Fall Winter 2022 collection.

Fashion Editor Clare Richardson

Casting Director Anita Bitton

Models Ajok Madel, Anna K, Barbara Valente, Briana Michelle, Clement Chabernaud, Diana Achan, Edie Campbell, Fernando Cabral, Giedre Dukauskaite, Guinevere van Seenus, Heejung Park, Imari Karanja, Jadi Wegener, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, Jonas Glöer, Kesewa Aboah, Kirsty Hume, Leon Dame, Loulou Westlake, Malick Bodian, Malika El Maslouhi, Marianne Schroder, Mark Vanderloo, Mason Marchetti, Nora Attal, Ottawa Kwami, Philip Adomako, Sang Woo Kim, Sara Blomqvist, Taemin Park, Tim Schuhmacher, Varsha Thapa, Yoonmi Sun, Zuzana Kusnirukova

Self: Janaya Future Khan

To see the complete collection including womenswear looks visit our web page DSCENE.