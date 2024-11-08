Balenciaga x Under Armour: New Collection Out Now

Balenciaga and Under Armour have officially launched their groundbreaking collaboration, the Balenciaga | Under Armour Series, across the globe. First teased at Balenciaga’s Spring 2025 show in Shanghai, the collection pushes the boundaries of high fashion and sportswear by blending Balenciaga’s couture creativity with Under Armour’s technical athletic skill. This innovative partnership includes an extensive lineup—ranging from ready-to-wear clothing to accessories, footwear, and jewelry—all presented in a campaign crafted by photographer and videographer Joseph Kadow, emphasizing the collection’s dynamic energy through slow-motion visuals and intricate still-life shots.

In a campaign that highlights movement and precision, models Léa and Gedeon are captured sprinting in Balenciaga | Under Armour gear, invoking the power and fluidity of iconic sportswear advertisements. By juxtaposing action-packed shots with composed still-life images, the campaign accentuates both the high-performance nature of the apparel and the couture sophistication brought by Balenciaga. The signature Under Armour logo, integrated with Balenciaga’s emblem, appears throughout—featured prominently on prints, embroideries, and insignias that speak to the marriage of the two brands’ distinct identities.

The ready-to-wear offerings reimagine athletic staples through a fashion-forward lens, showcasing Under Armour’s core sportswear pieces reimagined by Balenciaga’s avant-garde approach. Standout items include reversible garments like windbreakers, quarter-zip pullovers, and tracksuits that merge functionality with high-style aesthetics. A nylon tracksuit jacket that reverses into a denim zip-up perfectly captures this duality, reflecting both activewear sensibilities and street-style flair. Each piece in the collection is thoughtfully constructed with versatility in mind, blending soft fleece interiors and lightweight, breathable fabrics.

Footwear forms a significant component of the collection, featuring special editions of the Balenciaga Runner, 3XL, and the newly launched Hyper Sneaker. This footwear lineup exemplifies the blend of Under Armour’s technical footwear development with Balenciaga’s fashion narrative. The Hyper Sneaker, in particular, features a sock-like construction that envelops the foot for maximum comfort, combined with structured glossy panels and co-branding that delivers a bold visual statement—a true testament to merging sport with style.

The accessories and jewelry bring an experimental twist, with pieces that recontextualize athletic motifs in luxury contexts. Silver-plated jewelry transforms the Under Armour logo into choker clasps, hoop earrings, and studs, blending sportiness with a luxurious edge. Wraparound sunglasses integrate branding at the nose bridge for an added athletic detail, while versatile bags—including duffle bags, backpacks, and crossbody styles—come in both distressed leather and recycled nylon. The accessories maintain a balance of ruggedness and opulence, reflecting both brands’ commitments to pushing creative boundaries.

The series challenges conventions of both athletic and high-fashion attire, offering an expansive lineup that caters to those who appreciate both the technical demands of sportswear and the creative flair of couture.