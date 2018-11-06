Will Chalker is the Face of Belstaff Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection
By |
Comments
Supermodel Will Chalker poses for Belstaff‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Blair Getz Mezibov. Styling is work of Dan May, with grooming from beauty artist Tyler Johnston.
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
Related Itemsad campaignsFW18Menswearsupermodels
← Previous Story Janis Ancens & Youssouf Bamba Model Todd Snyder Holiday 2018 Looks