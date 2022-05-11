Old Is Good: BELSTAFF Celebrates Timeless Style

British brand BELSTAFF presented their Old Is Good campaign, that features the brand’s archive and Spring Summer 2022 pieces, captured by fashion photographer Ian Kenneth Bird. In charge of styling was Mitchell Belk, with casting direction from Holly Cullen, and production by Rachael Smart. Beauty is work of hair stylist Michael Harding, and makeup artist Kristina Ralph Andrews. Video direction by AF Webb. Stars of the campaign are Danny Lomas, Benjamin Moss, Luca Hill, Winston Garvey, Mark Stubbs, Denai Moore, and Drucilla Cotton.

“Because true style has no expiration date. We celebrate time spent, years earned and the freedom of ageing in our OLD IS GOOD portfolio and explore the joy of the well-worn. Wearing a mix of Belstaff archive and new-season pieces, friends of the brand talk vintage collecting, the experiences that shaped them and the pieces they cherish the most, to prove the adage: some things just get better with age.” – from Belstaff