DIOR FALL 2021 MEN’S Collection by Kim Jones

Dior is the latest present the Fall 2021 collection with their men’s outing from Artist Director Kim Jones. The collection features forty-six new looks and a collaboration with contemporary artist Kenny Scharf.

Dior press team shares: “Hypercolored, hyperreal. Showcasing a conversation between heritage and technology, investigating the space where virtual and reality meet. For the fall 2021 collection, Dior Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones fuses tradition with digital innovation, an ideology echoed in the presentation of the collection – a show staged purely virtually, to be experienced globally – and also in the designs themselves. It mirrors the evolution of a couture house in the 21st century – its synchronicity between the realities of fashion today, the dream of history, and the optimistic possibilities of tomorrow.”

Production & Direction Villa Eugénie Thomas Vanz

Music Honey Dijon Deee-Lite – “Pussycat Meow” And “What Is Love?” (Dior Remix)

Styling Melanie Ward

Casting Shelley Durkan

Make-Up Peter Philips For Dior

Hair Guido Palau Chapeaux

Hats Stephen Jones

Costume Jewelry Yoon Ahn and Matthew Williams

A special thanks to Kenny Scharf

Models: Babacar N’doye, Daan Duez, Dominik Sadoch, Freek Iven, Issa Naciri, Jakob Zimny, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, Lucas El Bali, Ludwig Wilsdorff, Lukas Gomann, Malick Bodian, Otto Nahmmacher, Patrick Waldron, Peter Dupont, Robin Avignon, Sakua Kambong, Thatcher Thornton, Wang Chenming