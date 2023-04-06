in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Ottawa Kwami, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign, ZARA

Discover ZARA ORIGINS Summer 2023 Collection

Photographer Jorge Perez Ortiz captured the latest Zara Origins campaign

Fashion house ZARA unveiled its ORIGINS Summer 2023 Collection with a campaign captured in Miami Florida by photographer Jorge Perez Ortiz. In charge of styling was Marq Rise, with creative direction from M/M (Paris). Stars of the session are Babacar N’doye, Ottawa Kwami, Takfarines Bengana, Jevon White, Bob Green, Nick Ordanza, Robert Sharpton, Carmelo Cabarcas, Carlos Cabarcas, Yamile Cabarcas, Mark Jenkis, and John Claymore.

