Discover ZARA ORIGINS Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion house ZARA unveiled its ORIGINS Summer 2023 Collection with a campaign captured in Miami Florida by photographer Jorge Perez Ortiz. In charge of styling was Marq Rise, with creative direction from M/M (Paris). Stars of the session are Babacar N’doye, Ottawa Kwami, Takfarines Bengana, Jevon White, Bob Green, Nick Ordanza, Robert Sharpton, Carmelo Cabarcas, Carlos Cabarcas, Yamile Cabarcas, Mark Jenkis, and John Claymore.