LOOKBOOK: LOUIS VUITTON Resort 2023 Menswear Collection

Discover LOUIS VUITTON Resort 2023 Menswear Collection, presented with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Osma Harvilahti. Stars of the session are models Andrea Eyrolle, Babacar N’doye, Cosme Voisin, Leo Comanescu, Matthew Seymour, Sunmoon Jung, and Teo Fortin. In charge of styling was Marq Rise. Beauty is work of hair stylist Christian Eberhard, and makeup artist Christine Corbel. The collection that was conceived by the late designer Virgil Abloh, and carried out by the brand’s creative team, explores the coming-of-age theme through the mindset of a musical youth. It focuses on dialogue between the codes of the past, the present and the future. The collections is divided into two chapters, and it portrays a wardrobe founded in the experimental phase of a young musician’s life, and the moment in which he steps into the adult world to present his own music.

“Metamorphic butterfly motifs faded like finger paint evoke a similar sensibility in a workwear suit, a brushed mohair vest, and a made-to-grow-into mid-layer in padded fil-coupé. Tie-dye, a recurring technique in the work of Virgil Abloh, manifests through spray paint colouration on a fur gilet with intarsia monogram, an aviator leather jacket, and on denim pieces. As souvenirs of the collection’s narrative, a vintage-effect varsity jacket replaces traditional college and sports emblems with laser-edged graphics native to a music school, while partition notes appear in the print of a pyjama. They riff on the feeling of fan culture merch echoed in imaginary Louis Vuitton concert t-shirts, cartoon singer graphics, and football scarves.

An expression of alternative suiting, a taupe shearling blouson with orange fur detailing is worn with matching chinos, a black leather jacket is etched with lasered monogram, and a velvet bomber is foiled with Louis Vuitton logos. Staples Edition shiny puffer jackets are reversible: block colour on one side, and black on the other. A multi-pocket ‘accessomorphosis’ jacket appears in white fluffy shearling with orange suede detailing. As a nod to the merch sensibility flowing through the collection, t-shirts feature dreamed-up Louis Vuitton concert flyer prints while ties carry esoteric signatures from the world of Virgil Abloh.” – from Louis Vuitton