French fashion house BALMAIN unveiled its Winter 2022 SKI limited-edition capsule collection with a campaign starring top model Babacar N’doye lensed by photographer An Le at Now Open. In charge of art direction was Michail Pelêt, with set design from Skye Whitley, casting direction by Victoria Pavon, and production by Ella Cepeda. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ashley Gomila, and makeup artist Kali Kennedy. The collection fuses the brand’s iconic signatures with technical excellence, and features avant-garde pieces for both on and off the slopes. For the collection, Balmain teamed up with sporting goods company Rossignol.