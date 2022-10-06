PFW: OUEST PARIS at L’OREAL Paris Show

Fashion brand OUEST Paris took a part at L’OREAL Paris’ show Walk Your Worth held on October 2nd at Ecole Militaries, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Instagram sensation, Jacob Rott wore a OUEST Paris ensemble, featuring the Trucker Jacket and Work Chaps in vegan leather. And top model, Babacar N’doye, shone in the OUEST Paris silver Tyvek poncho, Patchwork button-down shirt, and wide leg jeans in indigo heavy raw denim.

On October 2, 2022, L’Oréal Paris returned to the world’s fashion capital with its fifth edition of “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris”. Over 2,000 people from the general public attended this public outdoor runway show that took place at the École Militaire–a national monument in the heart of Paris and a symbol of French excellence. The message of this year’s show, “Walk Your Worth,” was designed to inspire all women. As an official partner of Paris Fashion Week, L’Oréal Paris’ public runway show celebrated the beauty, the strength, and the potential of women through the lens of “Walk Your Worth”. Playing on the brand’s world-renowned tagline “Because You’re Worth It”, these four powerful words reflect L’Oréal Paris’ longstanding commitment to supporting all women around the world. – from press release