UGG x Willy Chavarria Launches With Danny Trejo and Ivan Cornejo

UGG and Willy Chavarria have launched their first collaboration, pairing the footwear brand’s recognizable silhouettes with Chavarria’s references to biker culture and leather dressing. The unisex release includes five footwear designs alongside two apparel pieces.

The collection appears alongside UGG & KISSES, a campaign featuring Danny Trejo and Ivan Cornejo. Built around the idea of a contemporary Latino family, the project takes loose inspiration from the 1990s sitcom Married… with Children. Chavarria filters the familiar family setup through his Mexican-American perspective, using humor, warmth and generational relationships to shape the campaign. The designer also appears briefly in its closing moments.

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Chavarria describes the collection through ideas of toughness and softness, drawing directly from leather culture while retaining the comfort associated with UGG footwear.

“We’ve designed this collection to be fierce and friendly,” Chavarria said. “This is my love letter to the outlaw in you.”

Five footwear styles form the main offering: the UGG Willy Chavarria Guard Boot, Biker Boot, Relaxed Boot, Otzo Clog and Hotel Chavarria Slipper. Full-grain leather appears throughout much of the range, while UGG’s signature sheepskin provides the interior lining.

The Guard Boot takes the most utilitarian approach. Its construction includes a molded toe cap, defined heel, pull-on handles and a protective shin guard. The structured exterior surrounds a softer sheepskin-lined interior.

For the Biker Boot and Relaxed Boot, Chavarria looks back to UGG’s Birch Collection from 1999. Both designs feature slouched black leather and custom chrome hardware carrying Willy Chavarria details. Their proportions and materials connect the archival reference with the designer’s interpretation of motorcycle-inspired footwear.

The Otzo Clog also receives an update for the collaboration. Chavarria uses supple leather, premium wool jersey lining and custom hardware to reshape the established UGG model within the wider collection.

The Hotel Chavarria Slipper approaches another familiar footwear type. Its leather upper features embroidery of Chavarria’s signature crest, while the interior retains the feel associated with UGG.

Two clothing and accessory pieces accompany the footwear. The Hug It Tee comes in 100% cotton and features a “Let’s UGG It Out” graphic. The Willy Chavarria Sock completes the offering with an embroidered insignia from the designer.

UGG and Chavarria originally presented the collaboration during the Willy Chavarria Spring Summer 2027 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Romeo Beckham wore pieces from the project on the runway, providing the first public look at the partnership ahead of its retail release.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

The UGG Willy Chavarria collection will become available worldwide on September 10, 2026 through the UGG website, selected UGG stores and selected retailers.