Jordan 1 ‘Dark Mocha’ by Travis Scott Out Soon

The highly anticipated Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Dark Mocha” is finally set to drop on December 21, marking yet another collaboration between the Houston rapper and Jordan Brand. This release continues Travis Scott’s streak of hit sneaker designs, blending his signature style with the timeless Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette. Retailing at $150 USD for adults, $80 USD for preschool sizing, and $65 USD for toddlers, the pair will be available via Nike SNKRS and select global retailers.

The “Dark Mocha” colorway features Travis Scott’s iconic design cues, including the signature reversed lateral Swoosh, which has become a staple of his collaborations with Nike. The rich mix of brown tones—Dark Mocha, Black, and Velvet Brown—creates a striking yet versatile aesthetic. Complementing the reversed Swoosh, Cactus Jack branding appears throughout the low-top, further solidifying the design as part of Scott’s instantly recognizable sneaker lineage.

As with previous Travis Scott releases, anticipation for the “Dark Mocha” pair has been building for months. Following the success of recent drops, including the “Medium Olive” colorway, this latest offering maintains the collaboration’s momentum. Sneaker fans have already caught glimpses of the design through teasers and on-foot previews, fueling excitement for the December release date. The combination of Travis Scott’s influence and the Air Jordan 1 Low’s appeal ensures that demand will be sky-high.

Crafted with premium materials, the sneaker balances quality with streetwear sensibility. The earthy brown tones give the shoe a muted, wearable look, while details like the inverted Swoosh and subtle Cactus Jack logos elevate it to collector status. Whether styled casually or reserved for standout sneaker moments, the “Dark Mocha” design offers versatility and impact.

Jordan Brand’s partnership with Travis Scott continues to set new standards for collaboration in the sneaker world. Each release, including the upcoming “Dark Mocha,” highlights the power of creative storytelling and cultural influence.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Dark Mocha” will officially release on December 21 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers. Given the history of sell-out drops and limited availability, fans will need to stay ready as the date approaches.