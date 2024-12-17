Lamine Yamal and adidas Team Up for the F50 LY304

adidas has officially announced its first-ever signature football boot for Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal, marking a major milestone for the rising star of European football. The limited edition F50 LY304 celebrates a groundbreaking year for the 17-year-old, from UEFA EURO 2024 success to being crowned Europe’s best under-21 player.

Designed in close collaboration with Yamal, the F50 LY304 reflects the player’s dynamic style, creativity, and connection to his roots. At the forefront of the boot’s design is Yamal’s personal touch—an unapologetically bold pink colorway, chosen for its ability to exude flair and individuality on the pitch. The exterior branding swaps out the traditional F50 logo for the gold-embossed “304,” a tribute to the final digits of his hometown postcode, cementing his pride in the community that shaped his journey.

Yamal’s influence doesn’t stop at aesthetics. Speaking about the collaboration, he shared: “This year has been like a dream for me, and working with adidas on my first signature boot has been super cool. Pink is one of my favorite colors, and I’m a player who loves to bring flair to the pitch. It was important to me that the boots stand out, and we made sure to represent the 304 in the best way.”

Visually, the boots’ statement-making design aligns seamlessly with the player’s vibrant personality. Launched alongside a unique photoshoot, adidas encapsulated Yamal’s celebratory year by dressing him in bright pink graduation robes, a symbolic nod to his achievements both on and off the pitch.

Performance, however, remains at the heart of the F50 LY304. Built exclusively in a laceless version, the boot is engineered for speed and precision. The lightweight FIBERTOUCH upper and adidas PRIMEKNIT collar ensure a snug, adaptive fit, offering stability during rapid movements. The textured SPRINTWEB 3D upper provides exceptional ball control even at top speeds, while the SPRINTFRAME 360 outsole enhances traction and explosive acceleration on firm ground surfaces.

Sam Handy, General Manager of Football at adidas, emphasized the significance of the launch: “The fact Lamine has a signature boot before turning 18 is a huge testament to his phenomenal talent and the way he has captured fans’ hearts this year. It was vital that he shaped the design from the start, and the final result is a boot that both performs and reflects his unique personality.”

With only 304 pairs available worldwide, the adidas F50 LY304 is as exclusive as it is striking. The boots will be released on December 18th at select adidas retail locations and online, offering fans a rare opportunity to connect with the spirit of one of football’s most exciting talents.