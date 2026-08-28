Off-White Welcomes Lay Zhang as Brand Ambassador

Off-White has named Lay Zhang as its new Brand Ambassador, opening a creative partnership built around a shared interest in culture, self-expression and experimentation. The appointment brings the Chinese artist into the brand’s wider cultural network as Off-White continues to connect fashion with music, performance and contemporary creative communities.

Zhang brings a multidisciplinary career to the role. Born Zhang Yixing in Changsha, China, in 1991, he works across music, dance, songwriting, production and acting. He gained international recognition as a member of the South Korean-Chinese group EXO, where he established himself as one of the group’s principal dancers while developing his work as a singer and composer.

Alongside his work with EXO, Zhang developed an independent music career that expanded his profile across China and international markets. His work has consistently connected performance, choreography and music production, giving him a creative identity that extends beyond a single discipline.

His acting career has developed alongside his music. Zhang has appeared across Chinese film and television productions and has taken roles in projects including Kung Fu Yoga, which starred Jackie Chan. More recent credits include No More Bets, A Legend and Mumu, extending his work further into cinema.

The Off-White appointment builds on that broad creative profile. Rather than positioning Zhang solely through music or screen work, the brand introduces him as a multi-hyphenate artist whose approach connects closely with its own interest in experimentation and cultural exchange.

That direction also fits within Off-White’s current creative positioning. For Fall Winter 2026, the brand explored music as a central reference through a collection inspired by Miles Davis and Betty Davis. The season considered improvisation, disruption and creative dialogue through tailoring, denim, knitwear and streetwear codes.

DISCOVER: Off-White Fall Winter 2026 Introduces ‘Mr. Davis’ Collection

Off-White has also continued developing projects centered on younger creatives and cultural participation. Its L/AB c/o Off-White initiative focuses on emerging talent and treats experimentation as an open process shaped through conversation and creative exchange.

Zhang’s appointment therefore connects with an existing direction within the brand. His career moves between different creative formats, while his public identity has developed through performance, music, film and fashion.