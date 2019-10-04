MANU RIOS FOR MMSCENE ISSUE #032

Model, singer and social media star MANU RIOS takes MMSCENE Magazine Issue 032 with cover story captured in Belgrade by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro. Styling is work of Damien Vaughan Shippee, with grooming from Marko Nikolic, production by Katarina Djoric and casting by Zarko Davinic.
For the cover Manu, who is represented by Next Models Milano, is wearing a top by LINDER, trouses No 21 and boots by MISBHV.
Photographer IGOR CVORO – www.igorcvoro.com
Fashion Editor DAMIEN VAUGHAN SHIPPEE – www.damienvaughan.com
Grooming MARKO NIKOLIC – @markofoxmakeup
Production KATARINA DJORIC – @katarina.djoric
Casting ZARKO DAVINIC – @zarkodavinic
Model MANU RIOS at Next Models Milano – @manurios
Fashion Assistant MAJA VUCKOVIC – @majavvv
