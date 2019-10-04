in Covers, Exclusive, Igor Cvoro, Katarina Djoric, Manu Rios, MMSCENE Magazine, NEXT Models

MANU RIOS FOR MMSCENE ISSUE #032

Model, singer and social media star Manu Rios covers MMSCENE Fall 2019 Issue

Model, singer and social media star MANU RIOS takes MMSCENE Magazine Issue 032 with cover story captured in Belgrade by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro. Styling is work of Damien Vaughan Shippee, with grooming from Marko Nikolic, production by Katarina Djoric and casting by Zarko Davinic

For the cover Manu, who is represented by Next Models Milano, is wearing a top by LINDER, trouses No 21 and boots by MISBHV.

Pre-order the new issue featuring Manu on the cover here.

Photographer IGOR CVOROwww.igorcvoro.com
Fashion Editor DAMIEN VAUGHAN SHIPPEE www.damienvaughan.com
Grooming MARKO NIKOLIC@markofoxmakeup
Production KATARINA DJORIC @katarina.djoric
Casting ZARKO DAVINIC @zarkodavinic
Model MANU RIOS at Next Models Milano – @manurios
Fashion Assistant MAJA VUCKOVIC @majavvv

